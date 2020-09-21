Oneida PD Asks For Help In Another Midday Crime

Is crime during the daylight hours on an uptick? Last week a man allegedly ran out of Lowes in broad daylight without paying for a DeWalt toolset, and another man leisurely strolled out with approximately $598 worth of stolen merchandise.

According to the Oneida City Police Department Facebook page, they're requesting the public’s assistance with identifying and locating the pictured male & vehicle, regarding a reported theft of merchandise from Lowes, on Sunday, September 13th, 2020, at about 4:42 pm.

Oneida City Police Department

The suspect is described as a male with light brown colored skin, wearing jeans, a white shirt with a grey zip-up hoodie over it, black sneakers, a white hat with a black brim, and what appears to be a ‘T’ on the front of it.

It was also reported that the suspect took approximately $598 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a newer teal/blue-ish colored small SUV.

Oneida Police Departs asks you to anonymously report information about who the individual is or information regarding this incident (315) 363-9111. All calls may remain confidential.

Please have case reference number 20-005746 handy when calling.

Officer Lenning is investigating the incident and can also be emailed at tlenning@oneidacity.com.

Last Monday, September 14th, at about 2:49 pm, the pictured individual below took a DeWalt toolset, valued at $499, from the Lowes store on Upper Lenox Ave in Oneida. The male suspect ran to a white colored Honda CRV type vehicle, entered the passenger side, and left the scene. If you have any information about this male suspect or the vehicle that he fled the scene in, please contact Officer C. Gregory at (315)363-2323 or email cgregory@oneidacity.com. The case reference number is 20-005751‬.

