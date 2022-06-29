Here’s the MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week

A Madison County man is wanted by Oneida City Police, and other agencies, on several charges around the region.

According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of Oneida City Police, 44-year-old Jeffrey P. Bird is wanted by located police on charges of forgery, filing a false instrument and False Personation.

WANTED BY POLICE

Agency: Oneida City Police Department

Name: Jeffrey P. Bird

DOB: 06/16/1978 (44)

Descriptors: Caucasian, male, 5’7, 150 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes, ‘BIRD’ tattooed on forearm

Photo courtesy of Oneida City Police.

Location: Unknown current location.

Known to frequent the southern Madison County area, including Morrisville, Erieville, Cazenovia areas

Charges:

Bench Warrant issued by the Oneida City Court in November 2021, for:

Forgery 2 nd (class D Felony)

(class D Felony) Filing a False Instrument 1 st (class E Felony)

(class E Felony) False Personation (class B Misdemeanor)

These charges are stemming from an incident when he allegedly used another person’s identity when he was arrested and being booked on other charges.

According to Oneida City Police, Bird is also wanted by Syracuse Police for Possession of Controlled Substance.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Photo courtesy of Oneida City Police

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.



Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Bird, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

