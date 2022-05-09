Details, Different Hair, and Tattoo Photos of Man Wanted by Police in Oneida
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man wanted on sex abuse charges, and police say he has several different looks. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Oneida Police Department, 36-year-old William C. Allen is possibly still in the region and is wanted on charges of sexual abuse. Police say Allen is also wanted by police in Elmira.
Police say, Allen's exact current address is unknown, but he's believed to still be in the Central New York area. he has known ties to Oswego County, Chemung County, Onondaga County, Cortland County, as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey, police say.
The indictment Arrest Warrant was issued in Madison County Court on September 2, 2021, for 2 counts of Sex Abuse in the 1st degree following an Incident that occurred in May of 2021, according to Burgess. He added that details of the crime can't be divulged because the indictment is sealed.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe.
If you have any information about Allen, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
