Details, Different Hair, and Tattoo Photos of Man Wanted by Police in Oneida

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week is a man wanted on sex abuse charges, and police say he has several different looks. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Oneida Police Department, 36-year-old William C. Allen is possibly still in the region and is wanted on charges of sexual abuse. Police say Allen is also wanted by police in Elmira.

Police say, Allen's exact current address is unknown, but he's believed to still be in the Central New York area. he has known ties to Oswego County, Chemung County, Onondaga County, Cortland County, as well as Pennsylvania and New Jersey, police say.

The indictment Arrest Warrant was issued in Madison County Court on September 2, 2021, for 2 counts of Sex Abuse in the 1st degree following an Incident that occurred in May of 2021, according to Burgess. He added that details of the crime can't be divulged because the indictment is sealed.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

WANTED BY ONEIDA CITY POLICE

WILLIAM C. ALLEN

DOB: 06/12/1985 (36)

Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’6, 230lbs, brown hair, blue eyes (although he does change hair colors)

Wears glasses. Tattoo of purple reaper skull on upper arm.

Location: Unknown, believed to still be in the CNY area

Has known ties to Oswego County, Chemung County, Onondaga County, Cortland County, as well as PA and NJ

Charges against William C. Allen:

Indictment Arrest Warrant issued by the Madison County Court on 9/2/201, for:

· 2 counts of Sex Abuse in the 1st degree

· Incident occurred in May 2021 (can’t divulge details due to sealed indictment)

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Allen, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

