MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person: Weapons and Larceny Charges
The Oneida City Police Department is looking for a Rome man on 2 felony warrants following a petit larceny and weapons charges, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess. 40-year-old Joseph E. Flock is this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.
Police say, Flock is wanted for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (firearm) (class C felony), Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (firearm) (class D felony), and a second warrant for Petit Larceny (a class A misdemeanor). Burgess says the incident occurred on January 2, in the city of Oneida.
According to Burgess, Flock was last known to be living in Rome.
WANTED BY POLICE
Agency: Oneida City Police Department
Name: Joseph E. Flock
DOB: 11/22/1981 (40yo)
Descriptors: Caucasian, 5’0, 160lbs, brown hair, brown eyes
Location: Last known to be in the Rome area
Charges: Warrant #1:
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (firearm)(class C felony)
Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (firearm)(class D felony)
Warrant #2:
Petit Larceny (class A misdemeanor)
Incident: Occurred on 1/2/2022, at about 1:55pm, at a business on Genesee St, Oneida.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Burgess added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
If you have any information about Flock, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.