Oneida County Unveils New Team To Fight Domestic Violence

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is unveiling the Oneida County Domestic Violence High Risk Assessment Team (DVHRT).

Sheriff Rob Maciol says the team will review domestic violence incidents that fall into a high-risk category. Maciol says those high-risk calls will be monitored and reviewed so services can be provided to the victims.

During their review, the DVHRT shares information and implements specific and coordinated intervention plans to mitigate the danger to the victims. These plans focus primarily on victim safety and offender accountability while closing other systematic gaps.

Current members of the Oneida County Domestic Violence High Risk Assessment Team include the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office, the Oneida County Probation Department, the Oneida County Department of Social Services, the Utica Police Department, and the Rome Police Department

Speakers at today’s news conference included Sheriff Robert Maciol, Executive Director of the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley Dianne Stancato, and Gina Pierce – sister of Kristin Longo who was killed in a domestic violence incident twelve years ago today.

Gina was at today’s news conference representing Kristin’s Fund which is the non-profit organzation that provided the funding for the DVHRT training that was modeled after the one developed by the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.

"This is a very exciting project that was made possible by a lot of caring people and agencies that are dedicated to protecting victims and ending domestic violence," said Sheriff Maciol..

