A man was arrested on Friday after an Oneida County Sheriff’s Deputy reporting to work at the County Office Building encountered the man allegedly threatening to pull a gun in the employee parking lot.

Sheriff Rob Maciol says 48-year-old Fernando Guantero, who is homeless, was walking in the employee parking toward the County Office Building just before 8:30AM.

Maciol says Guantero was shirtless and screaming obscenities about pulling a gun and shooting people.

The off-duty Deputy followed Guantero while waiting for help from on-duty Deputies.

Officials say Guantero then threatened a county employee as he exited his car in the parking lot.

Deputies intervened and detained Guantero, where it was determined that he did not have a gun..

Guantero was charged with Physical, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.

Because of New York Bail Reform Laws, Guantero was released on appearance ticket returnable to Utica City Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

