AT&T’s FirstNet Network Expands in Oneida County, Expands Public Safety

First responders in Oneida and Herkimer Counties received a boost in wireless communications yesterday with the expansion of AT&T's FirstNet network. The new purpose built sites - one in the City of Rome and one at the Herkimer County border by the Hinkley Reservoir, gives public safety and first responders a prioritized wireless network that allows for uninterrupted wireless communication.

“The FirstNet network has made Oneida County a safer place," said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. "Our partnership with AT&T has provided our first responders with fast and reliable communication that makes all the difference in serving the public and saving lives. We are also thankful for the immense investment they have made to improve the county’s mobile coverage and to bridge the digital divide for our residents.”

FirstNet is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community. An example of where the network can be utilized is at the Boilermaker road race. When thousands of people gather in one place they tend to use their cell phones and put stress on the communications system which can prevent or impede communications, including difficulty in making phone calls, sharing photos and live streaming. FirstNet allows public safety to communicate on a completely separate network which is not congested by the large crowds.

Rome Mayor Jackie Izzo said the new network enhances public safety response. "With always-on priority, preemption and dedicated coverage, our first responders have access to a better, faster communications network that is essential in a time of crisis. AT&T’s push to talk service has become a vital part of our operations especially when our first responders may be outside of traditional cell coverage areas or public safety radio tower signals have a difficult time transmitting a signal especially in the outside district or the signal being unable to penetrate through concrete block buildings." she said.

