Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Holds Correction Officer Graduation Ceremony
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office held its 2021 Corrections Office Basic Training Academy Graduation Ceremony on Friday evening at Harts Hills Inn in Whitesboro.
The ceremony marked the end of nearly eight weeks of classroom instruction and testing, along with physical fitness training and military drill training.
14 Correction Officers representing five different counties graduated from the Class of 2021.
- Oneida County Sheriff’s Office :
- Correction Officer Natalie Emerick
- Correction Officer Hayden Johnson
- Correction Officer Joshua Montanez
- Correction Officer Gabriella Pianka
- Correction Officer Courtney Ponte
- Correction Officer Mikayla Scialdone
- Correction Officer Joshua Sanchez
- Correction Officer Trevor Simzer
- Chenango County Sheriff’s Office :
- Correction Officer Bryan Bernardi
- Correction Officer Austin Lewis
- Madison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Correction Officer Kyle Hagmann
- Correction Officer Chad Hatch
- Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office:
- Correction Officer Marrick Lawrence
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office :
- Correction Officer Leigha Haskins
In addition to the presentation of graduation certificates, the following special awards were also presented:
- Class Valedictorian:
- Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Natalie Emerick
- Excellence in Military Drill:
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Leigha Haskins
- Oneida County Correction Officer Courtney Ponte
- Excellence in Physical Fitness:
- Cortland County Sheriff’s Office Correction Officer Leigha Haskins
The Class of 2021-02 also honored Officer Richard Sturgeon, who is retiring after 36 years of service, with a Flag and Coin.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Division was recentlu approved for
Re-Accreditation by the New York State Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Council.
