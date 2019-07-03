Oneida County Sheriff’s Increasing Water Patrols

With the 4th of July here, the Oneida County Sheriff's Department announced that it will be increasing patrols on the water.

WKTV reports that one of the leading causes of fatalities on the water is drowning. The Sheriff's want to keep you safe while you celebrate on the water:

"We want you to have a good time, but don't make a destructive decision by drinking and operating that boat or not having life jackets for people or not being courteous and that's just a recipe for disaster," said Sheriff Robert Maciol.

The sheriff's department patrols Oneida Lake and Delta Lake, but Delta Lake seems to be much quieter than its bigger neighbor. But like all bodies of water, it has its dangers.