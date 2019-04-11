Oneida County Residents Urged To Be Aware Of Discarded Syringes

In response to reports of syringe litter in certain areas of Oneida County, residents are being advised to be aware and cautious.

ACR Health is currently assembling outreach teams to perform community clean-ups in Camden, Rome, Utica and New Hartford to identify discarded syringes and safely contain and dispose of them.

If you see a syringe on public property, you should immediately report it to your local law enforcement. If found on private property, you contact ACR Health for guidance on proper handling or disposal at 800 475-2430.

You can find information on safe needle disposal at safeneedledisposal.org.