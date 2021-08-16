Oneida County Is Now Spreading COVID-19, Reaches ‘High’ Transmission Level

We’ve officially hit red. Oneida County has now reached 'high' transmission levels on the CDC map identifying locations with their transmission levels of COVID-19.

How is this determined? Counties have 'high' COVID spread when they report more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.

The data from the Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following as of Friday, August 13 at 3:08PM:

The current total active cases is at 309 - reporting 36 new cases

Currently, there’s 2.6% of positive diagnostic tests

11 individuals are currently hospitalized with one in the intensive care unit

Total, 62.1% of the total population aged 12 and older have been vaccinated

At this time, Oneida County is not instituting any community-wide mandates related to the CDC recommendations.

The CDC recommends that in communities with substantial and high risk, everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors while in public.

Officials with Oneida County have been delivering the message that vaccination is the answer to stopping the spread of this virus.

“Our community has worked hard over the last 17 months to fight this virus. We have all made sacrifices to help protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors. We now have the key to ending this once and for all, the vaccine. We need those who are unvaccinated and have been hesitant to get their vaccine immediately.” stated Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr. “If you’re not already vaccinated, make an appointment today”.

“Vaccines have been vital in protecting people from illness and death for many years. This is no different. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated immediately”, stated Daniel Gilmore, Director of Health for Oneida County Health Department.

Vaccines are readily available throughout Oneida County. Until you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear masks and keep 6 ft. distance when in public. Appointments can be made at www.ocgov.net.

Masks Should Be Worn In These New York Counties According To The CDC According to CDC data, these counties fall in "substantial" or "high" zones as of 8/3/2021.

What Is The Delta Plus COVID Variant? As cases of COVID-19 surge across the United States due to the highly contagious delta variant, there is now a new version of that mutation called the delta plus. What is Delta Plus? Is it coming to New York soon?

5 Things TSA Wants You To Prepare For During COVID-19 Travel Planning on traveling anytime soon? Here's some things the TSA wants you to be aware of prior to your arrival at the airport.

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York? What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York?