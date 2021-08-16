Oneida County Is Now Spreading COVID-19, Reaches ‘High’ Transmission Level
We’ve officially hit red. Oneida County has now reached 'high' transmission levels on the CDC map identifying locations with their transmission levels of COVID-19.
How is this determined? Counties have 'high' COVID spread when they report more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents over seven days.
The data from the Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard reported the following as of Friday, August 13 at 3:08PM:
- The current total active cases is at 309 - reporting 36 new cases
- Currently, there’s 2.6% of positive diagnostic tests
- 11 individuals are currently hospitalized with one in the intensive care unit
- Total, 62.1% of the total population aged 12 and older have been vaccinated
At this time, Oneida County is not instituting any community-wide mandates related to the CDC recommendations.
The CDC recommends that in communities with substantial and high risk, everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals wear masks indoors while in public.
Officials with Oneida County have been delivering the message that vaccination is the answer to stopping the spread of this virus.
“Our community has worked hard over the last 17 months to fight this virus. We have all made sacrifices to help protect ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbors. We now have the key to ending this once and for all, the vaccine. We need those who are unvaccinated and have been hesitant to get their vaccine immediately.” stated Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente, Jr. “If you’re not already vaccinated, make an appointment today”.
“Vaccines have been vital in protecting people from illness and death for many years. This is no different. The COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated immediately”, stated Daniel Gilmore, Director of Health for Oneida County Health Department.
Vaccines are readily available throughout Oneida County. Until you are fully vaccinated, you should continue to wear masks and keep 6 ft. distance when in public. Appointments can be made at www.ocgov.net.