Diaper Distribution Being Held in Madison County

Residents of Madison County can once again participate in the Community Action Partnership's Diaper Distribution Day.

CAP Madison County has partnered with the CNY Diaper Bank to be able to give residents of the county access to bundles of diapers. The drive is happening on Friday, July 10th from 11 am to 2 pm at the Morrisville Community Church - located at 3824 Swamp Road in Morrisville.

According to those in charge of CAP, the first drive went so well that they wanted to provide the service once again to help those in the community of Madison County.

Pre-registration is required for the event. You'll need to give your name, along with how many children in your household are under the age of three, total number of children in the household, what other services you might receive from CAP, what size diapers you would need - along with answers to a few other questions.

What Does the Community Action Partnership of Madison County Do?

CAP works for and with low-and moderate-income families in Madison County to provide education, guidance, and resources for individuals and families striving for economic self-sufficiency. They work closely with a large number of community partners such as local churches, schools, community foundations, other non-profit agencies as well as local, state and federal agencies to provide comprehensive services to low-income families.

What Does CNY Diaper Bank Do?

The CNY Diaper Bank aims to centralize the fundraising and distribution of free diapers to families in need through existing service providers. They work with many different community organizations including food banks, child care centers, shelters, social service agencies and more to provide free diapers for those in need in the community.