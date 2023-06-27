One Upstate NY Hospital Ranked Among Top 50 in the Country

It doesn't really matter how many stars a hospital gets, nobody likes going there if they don't have to.

That being said, if you do have to go to the hospital, it helps if the hospital has sufficient staffing and a range of specialty care. Thankfully a handful of New York hospitals ranked among the Top 250 in the country, with one Upstate hospital even cracking the Top 50.

HEALTHGRADES RANKINGS

Healthgrades is a comprehensive online resource that provides information and ratings about healthcare providers, hospitals, and medical facilities in the United States. They offer a wide range of features for people to make informed decisions about their healthcare options.

Every year they publish a ranking of the best hospitals in America. They have a Top 250, Top 100, and the most exclusive is the Top 50. Here's what they say about it:

America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.

While New York has several on the Top 250, we're going to highlight the one that made the Top 50:

ROCHESTER GENERAL HOSPITAL

Rochester General Hospital via Facebook Rochester General Hospital via Facebook loading...

Founded in 1847, Rochester General Hospital has grown into a major healthcare institution, and is one of the flagship hospitals of Rochester Regional Health (RRH), a leading healthcare system in the region:

Rochester General Hospital offers primary medical care and a broad range of specialties. Rochester General Hospital’s medical staff includes over 1,000 primary care physicians and specialists, many of whom have offices at the hospital and throughout the community.

QUALITY CARE IN THE STATE OF NEW YORK

Even though Rochester General Hospital is the only one to crack the Top 50, it doesn't mean there aren't other hospitals in the state to find quality care. You can check out the additional New York hospitals that made the Top 250 here.

