4 Cities In New York Make The 2022’s Healthiest Cities In America List

Does location really matter when it comes to health? Of course it does, and that's why New York State is proud to have 4 of the healthiest cities in America.

WalletHub just published the list of "2022's Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America." To determine which areas can be considered the healthiest, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities across 43 key indicators of good health.

Our data set ranges from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to COVID-19 cases."

So on that full list, New York State cracked the list 4 times:

17) New York, NY 43) Rochester, NY 52) Yonkers, NY 65) Buffalo, NY

Not that we want to argue with science data, but are we going to pretend Rochester and Buffalo rank high for healthily cities? Rochester is home to the Garbage Plate.....yes, a dish using the word garbage. Buffalo is home to the chicken wing. How are these two cities considered super healthily? I guess those residents burn off all the extra calories from eating amazing dishes. New York also had positive marks ranking number 2 with New York City as "Most Healthly Restaurants per Capita."

New York’s health ranking has improved more than any other state during the past 30 years in part due to improved access to health insurance coverage and primary care doctors

The Empire State’s climb from 40th least healthy state in 1990 to 11th healthiest today comes despite its struggles to curb recent spikes in drug deaths, sexually transmitted disease and health inequality, according to the 2019 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report."

At least we are on the upswing.

This Lake Placid Airbnb Is Worth $2500 Per Night - Take A Look Inside "Sit by the fireplace in the great room, relax on the back porch or walk in to town to shops and restaurants or take a stroll around Mirror Lake."

This house in Lake Placid, New York is definitely pricey to rent per night, but it's absolutely beautiful and worth the money based on the space you're getting.

"There is an abundance of hiking trails and White Face Mountain is mere 7 miles away from the house."

Take a look.

Famous Youtube Stars Come To Rome New York To Help Solve Missing Persons Case Adventures with Purpose, a famous YouTube channel with over 2.02M subscribers, was in Rome New York to try and solve a missing teen report from 1990 of Mark Seelman and Douglas Goodwin. You can watch the episode on YouTube here



Take A Look Inside Jonah Hill's $11 Million Dollar New York City Home Jonah Hill is moving out of New York. Take a look inside his $11 Million dollar home on the New York City market.

