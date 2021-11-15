One Of New York’s Preeminent Mills Of The Day Is For Sale

It’s was an old mill in St. Johnsville, NY and it can be yours for $775,000.

The old Stone Grist Mill house was built in 1834.

The 8,000 square foot home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

There’s also an additional operating Bed & Breakfast across the street, which includes private baths and air conditioning.

It all looks much the same the day it was built, when it was New York’s preeminent mill of the day.

And the Bog’n Haus cottage has been restored and sits on waterfalls located on the property.

Take a photo tour of this rustic and spectacular property.

The Old Grist Mill in St. Johnsville, NY The Grist Mill was built in St. Johnsville, NY and is for sale for $775,000

Passage of Peace Teepees Honor Native Americans The Passage of Peace is 7 illuminated teepees on Oneida Indian Nation Land to recognize the Western Tribal Nations and the challenge Native Americans face, during the coronavirus pandemic. They are on display near Exit 33 off I-90 through the New Year.