Can We Talk About the One Major Problem with Adirondack Chairs?

From the beach to the mountains to the backyard, Adirondack chairs can be enjoyed in practically every setting. There's no mistaking its classic slope-seated design, and how the ergonomics almost force you to relax.

There's perhaps no piece of furniture more closely associated with the rustic charm of the Adirondack Mountains... but that's not to say the chair is without its faults.

HISTORY OF ADIRONDACK CHAIRS

The Adirondack chair was invented in the early 1900s by Thomas Lee, a vacationer from Westport, New York. Seeking a comfortable chair for his summer home in the Adirondack Mountains, Lee crafted the first prototype using just a few common tools and readily available materials. He focused on designing a chair that would accommodate different body shapes and provide optimal relaxation. The result was a unique chair with a slanted backrest, wide armrests, and a generous seat, all designed to maximize comfort.

THERE'S JUST ONE PROBLEM...

Have you ever noticed just how hard they are to get out of?! The chair's design has a way of turning the most able-bodied person into a feeble old man as they struggle to rise from it. There's simply no graceful way to get out of an Adirondack chair. It's a lot of shifting, leaning, twisting and grunting.

Human beings are getting lazier and lazier, let's just face facts. We're probably only a couple decades away from those floating chairs from the movie Wall-E:

So in the meantime, couldn't we design something in the Adirondack chair that... oh, I don't know... pushes you out of it? You know, so you can get another beer, or another bag of chips.

Maybe I'll save that idea for the Catskill Chair.

