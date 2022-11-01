One Lucky New York Lottery Player Cashes in On Powerball

One lucky lottery player in New York cashed in on the massive Powerball drawing.

No one hit the $1 billion Powerball jackpot but there were 10 second-place winners who raked in a million bucks, including one in New York.

The winning Powerball numbers for the Monday, October 31 drawing were:

13-19-36-39-59 +13

One million dollar ticket was sold in Westchester County at the 7-Eleven on East Main Street in Elmsford.

$1.2 Billion Powerball

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, November 2 drawing is now at $1.2 billion or $596.7 million if the winner chooses the lump sum cash payout. It would be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to lottery officials.

Wednesday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize in more than six years. The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

The largest Powerball jackpot in history was $1.586 billion. It was won back in 2016.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $1.2 Billion (Est.) - Nov. 2, 2022

3. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

4. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

5. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

6. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

7. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

8. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

9. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

10. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

You can find all the winning numbers at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Mega Million Scam

Lottery players are being warned about a recent scam using the Mega Millions name and logo that promises big prizes.

The latest one making the rounds is using WhatsApp to send “Cash Gift” notifications to random phone numbers promising a $700,000 cash prize. The scammers are hoping someone will pay a large fee to claim a “prize” that does not exist.

Mega Millions warns consumers that there are no random prizes awarded anywhere in the world simply on the basis of phone numbers or email addresses. Our game is sold only in the United States and only by our participating lotteries.

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets.