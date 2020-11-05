Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Coming To Rome In 2021

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be taking the former Herb Philipson’s space located at the Plaza at Black River in Rome.

According to the Rome Sentinel, by Ollie's making this move to Rome, they will become the newest anchor store at The Plaza in between Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree. according to a release.

“Ollie’s Bargain Outlet hopes to grand open its new Rome store in the late summer of 2021. With the recently announced Rent-A-Center relocation into The Plaza at Black River, the shopping center will once again be fully occupied.”

For those that don't know, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is a reduced price retailer of housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and more. The chain operates over 370 locations across 25 states. They are no stranger to Central New York, they have a location currently in New Hartford, in the New Hartford Shopping Center.

Ollie's Partners with Children's Miracle Network

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a national partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals). Currently, more than 379 store locations will allow donations to be made at the register from through November 14th 2020 for CMN Hospitals. Funds raised will stay local for 78 local CMN Hospitals.

CMN Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in unrestricted funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Dollars raised stay local and support each hospital’s most urgent needs, whether that’s providing care to children without insurance, investing in research that discovers life-saving treatments and cures, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families comfort and peace of mind during the most trying moments of their lives. Changing the health of even one child or family creates a ripple effect felt by communities for years to come. When we change kid’s health, we change the future – for all of us.

