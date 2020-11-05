Utica-Rome Dunkin Locations Unveil Holiday Menu Items

The holiday season is right around the corner and so many are looking forward to the season. If you rewind to the summer season, you might remember that Dunkin brought back their fall themed menu sometime in August. It only makes sense that they continue the early approach with their newest seasonal menu.

New latte flavors, decorative cups, new food and virtual holiday-themed gift cards are now available at Central New York Dunkin locations.

The 2020 holiday menu includes three beverages and a breakfast sandwich.

The Signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder,

The Signature Gingerbread Latte topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar,

The Chai Oatmilk Latte, a sweetened chai tea blend combined with oat milk for a non-dairy option, and

The Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich, with cherrywood-smoked bacon, two fried eggs, and aged Wisconsin white cheddar cheese on sourdough toast.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Customers can enjoy the peppermint mocha and gingerbread flavors in virtually any of Dunkin’s beverage offerings. Members of Dunkin’s DD Perks will receive double points on every Sourdough Breakfast Sandwich they buy through December 1st.

[SIMPLE MOST]