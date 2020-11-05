350,000 vehicles have been recalled due to a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link and could significantly diminish steering control.

After 13 reports of accidents and six reports of injuries, the Ford Motor Company issued a safety recall for select 2013-17 Ford Explorer vehicles.

Some affected vehicles, sold or registered in certain areas of North American states and provinces where corrosion is common, have experienced a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link after completion of a prior safety recall repair. A fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. [Ford]

It's important to note that Ford specifically states 'where corrosion is common,' that's definitely in Central New York. It's common for vehicles to rust and corrode underneath due to our winters and the treatments used to keep the roads clear by the Department of Transportation.

The recall affects approximately 350,000 vehicles in the U.S. and 25,200 in Canada. Affected vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012, to Jan. 25, 2017.

If you own one of the recalled Explorers, then take to a Ford dealer so they can do a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S62.

Ford has had issues with rear suspension toe links in the past; this is the second time this part has needed to be replaced in these Explorers, says Car and Driver.