One of the Oldest Roller Coasters in the U.S. Can Be Found in Upstate NY

Did you know one of the oldest continually operating roller coasters in the entire world can be found in Upstate New York?

THE JACK RABBIT (SEABREEZE AMUSEMENT PARK)

Seabreeze Amusement Park is located in Rochester, New York, and has in its possession a delightful relic of a coaster... the Jack Rabbit!

The Jack Rabbit first opened on May 31st, 1920. Think about that... 1920! A dozen eggs cost 47 cents. Woodrow Wilson was finishing his second term. Women were still a few months away from being able to vote.

The Jack Rabbit may not blow your hair back as much as modern coasters, but it was quite thrilling for its time. The "out and back" wooden coaster features seven dips, a helix, and a tunnel, according to Wikipedia.

There's only one roller coaster older than the Jack Rabbit in the United States -- the Leap-The-Dips in Altoona, Pennsylvania -- but that coaster was closed for 14 years, which makes the Jack Rabbit the nation's oldest coaster in continual operation!

REVOLUTIONARY FOR ITS TIME

The Jack Rabbit is one of the oldest coasters to use "under-friction" engineering, which is designed to lock the coaster cars to the track. Portions of the Jack Rabbit's layout utilize the natural topography of the land, enabling bigger, faster drops with greater gradients.

In 2015, the Jack Rabbit was given the honor of being named an ACE (American Coaster Enthusiasts) Roller Coaster Landmark, a distinction only given to rides that have made a genuine historical impact.

If you find yourself in Rochester this summer, you might want to consider jumping on this bad boy... rarely is experiencing a piece of history quite this thrilling!

Seabreeze Amusement Park opens for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 20th.

