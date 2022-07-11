OCM: 52 New York Stores ‘Put Lives At Risk’ With Illegal Weed Sales

Over 50 New York stores are accused of putting Empire State residents' "lives at risk" with "illicit cannabis sales."

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) recently identified 52 "illicit cannabis stores" that were sent cease and desist letters. The letters directed the businesses to stop all "illicit cannabis sales."

52 "Illicit Cannabis Stores" Found In New York

World Cannabis Business Expo Held In New York Getty Images loading...

“There are no businesses currently licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in New York State. Selling any item or taking a donation, and then gifting a customer a bag of untested cannabis does indeed count as a sale under New York’s Cannabis Law,” Chair of New York’s Cannabis Control Board Tremaine Wright said in a press release. “You need a license to sell cannabis in New York. Licensed sales and a regulated market are the only way New York’s customers will be assured that the cannabis products they are purchasing have been tested and tracked from seed to sale. Sale of untested products put lives at risk."

Cease & Desist Letters Sent To Over 50 New York Businesses

Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash Photo by Add Weed on Unsplash loading...

The 52 New York stores incorrectly describe their business as legal cannabis dispensaries, but they are not licensed by New York State, officials say. The stores are selling untested products that put the public's health at risk, the New York State Office of Cannabis Management.

The letters also told the businesses if they don't stop they may be permanently banned from receiving any cannabis licenses in New York State.

“These stores are masquerading as licensed, regulated businesses, but they are nothing of the sort. They aren’t creating opportunity, they are creating confusion. New Yorkers think they’re buying a high-quality, tested product when they aren’t,” Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management Chris Alexander said. “Not only are these stores operating in violation of New York’s Cannabis Law, but they also are breaking state tax and several municipal laws.

Businesses Accused of Illegally Selling Weed In New York State

Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash Photo by Jan Zwarthoed on Unsplash loading...

420 Novz: Bath, NY

420 Novelties: Elmira, NY

5 Star Tattoo: Elmira Heights, NY

The Alien Opera House: Syracuse, NY

Bmillz LLC - Addison, NY

Brooklyn Smokes: Brooklyn, NY

Budbub Svcs: Barton, N Y

CannaGlam2022: Lackawanna, NY

Cham Gate Jewelers: Brooklyn, NY

I'm Stuck: Lyons, NY

Empire Cannabis Clubs: New York, NY

Exhale Smoke House Inc.: Bronx, NY

Exotic Gifts N Dreams LLC: Horseheads, NY

Fat Daddy's: Watkins Glen, NY

Freaky Dog LLC: Brooklyn, NY

Good Vibes Customs: Bath, NY

Grateful Smoke & Gift Shop LLC: Waverly, NY

Green Vision Wellness, Inc: Buffalo, NY

Hempsol LLC: Rochester, NY

Custom Osmotics LLC: Rochester, NY

Heirloom Hemp & CBD: Cooperstown, NY

Kushfly Marijuana Dispensary NYC: New York, NY

LakeWatch Inn Catering & Event Planning: Ithaca, NY

Mile High Accessories LLC - Binghampton, NY

MJ Dispensary LLC: Henrietta, NY

Moonhaven Organics: Brockport, NY

Noise NYC Inc: Brooklyn, NY

Omegaleaf CBD LLC: Brooklyn, NY

Paint Puff N' Peace Inc: Albany, NY

Plant It Express NY LLC: Tonawanda, NY

Plant It Express NY LLC: Tonawanda, NY Premier Vapors 3: Malone, NY

Royal Wellness Corp: Flushing, NY

Smoker's Emporium: Geneseo, NY

The Ground Up: Waverly, NY

The Hot Spot: Olean, NY

Triclomes LLC: Rochester, NY

Weed World, Inc: New York, NY

Carol J. Messina: Rush, NY

Phil Coulon: Plattsburgh, NY

Tammy L Morshed: Grand Island, NY

Todd Miller: Waverly, NY

