New Yorkers Should Be Warned About This Dangerous New TikTok Trend

The FDA is warning New Yorkers and Americans everywhere about a dangerous new TikTok challenge.

Presumably from the same minds that thought eating Tide Pods was a good idea, "NyQuil Chicken" is the latest viral TikTok trend that has parents and medical professionals on alert. Quite simply, it's the act of cooking chicken in NyQuil cough syrup, or similar over-the-counter cold medication, and eating it.

The "challenge" is just the latest brainless TikTok activity that youths seem susceptible to.

Here is a portion of the FDA's statement on the matter:

The challenge sounds silly and unappetizing — and it is. But it could also be very unsafe. Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body.

Let's completely take away the extremely dangerous aspect of the challenge just for a second; the flavor alone would be TERRIBLE. A harsh contrast. Not appetizing whatsoever!

WHY ARE KIDS SO DUMB?

Kids often engage in stupid and/or impulsive behavior because getting attention is the most important thing in the world. And since social media fosters a "look how much fun I'm having" culture, doing these challenges can be viewed as a way of being a part of something.

WHAT CAN PARENTS DO?

Talk to your child and their friends about these TikTok challenges, calmly and without judgment. Encourage them to dig deep and find some semblance of rational thought before engaging in one of these dumb dares.

Abusing over-the-counter medication can be just as dangerous as abusing prescription drugs. Just ask Brittany Murphy.

