NY Mets Fire Several Top Execs After Disastrous, Embarrassing 2023 Season

It's safe to say the 2023 season hasn't gone as planned. Mets fans would be the first to tell you that.

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets Getty Images loading...

Kevin Howard (Director of Player Development), Jeff Lebow (Director of Pro Player Evaluation) and Jim Cavallini (Director of Performance) have all been dismissed by the New York Mets. Additional senior officials and analysts are rumored to have also been terminated.

The news comes as the New York Mets limp toward the finish line, following lofty expectations and carrying one of the most substantial payrolls in Major League Baseball.

WHAT WENT WRONG?

To put it simply, the Mets rolled the dice on old guys, and the old guys faltered.

New York Mets Introduce Justin Verlander Getty Images loading...

Following a strong 2022 season with an impressive 101-game win record, the Mets chose to retain eight players from 2022, with six being aged 30 or older. All six of those 30+ year-olds underperformed this season.

Not to mention, they brought in two former Cy Young-winners on big contracts -- Max Scherzer (39) and Justin Verlander (40) -- hoping they could tap into the fountain of youth and dominate the way they had in previous years. They weren't terrible, but they weren't worth the price tag. There were already a lot of miles on those arms.

New York Mets v Houston Astros Getty Images loading...

Both veterans were shipped away by August.

It would be convenient to think that this disastrous year is unprecedented for the Mets, but that wouldn't be accurate: 1962, 1992, 2007, 2008 and 2017 come to mind.

What do you think -- do the Mets belong on the Mount Rushmore of Front Office Blunders?

Ten New York Mets' Players Who Were Arrested, and Why Professional athletes are just like us: sometimes, they get in trouble with the law. These ten New York Mets' players were arrested at some point, and here's why.

Ten New York Yankees' Players You Didn't Know Were Arrested Every team has players, current and former, who have law trouble. The New York Yankees are no exception, and here are ten players you may not know were arrested.

Ten More NY Yankees' Players You Didn't Know Were Arrested Following up on a previous story, here are ten other members of the NY Yankees' organization who had trouble with the law before, during or after their careers.