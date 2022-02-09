I totally get it. Who wants to be boiled alive? This crab in New York picked up a knife in a last-ditch attempt to avoid a painful, yet delicious fate. Known as the Adorable Chef on TikTok, Chef Adora Penn posted the video, which has now gone viral. In it, you can see the crab with a pretty substantial-sized knife in its clutches as she picks it up with tongs. Unfortunately, the crab drops the knife before heading into a huge pot of boiling water.

Check out the video this TikToker posted.

Before you boil your next crab or lobster live, you should know that they do feel pain. According to Live Science,

Yes, researchers now say. Not only do crabs suffer pain, a new study found, but they retain a memory of it (assuming they aren't already dead on your dinner plate). The scientists say its time for new laws to consider the suffering of all crustaceans.

4 Spots in Buffalo To Enjoy a Seafood Lover’s Boil [List]

If you love a good seafood boil, these foud spots in Buffalo may just wet your whistle. You can choose from a variety of seafood - lobster, shrimp, crawfish, clams, scallops, mussels, and crabs. Each of the restaurants has a Google rating of over 4-stars. They are in no particular order.

1. The Crabman - 4.1 Stars

341 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202

The Crabman offers a variety of seafood boils to fit your needs, including lobster, snow crab, shrimp and clams. You can see the menu here.

Aletha Osteen-Woods left a 5-star review on Google,

I ordered the seafood boil with snow crab legs and shrimp, in the cajun spice. The food arrived quickly and was nice and hot. The seafood, potatoes, sausage and corn were well seasoned with just the right amount of heat. The portions were ample and I left full and satisfied. Our waitress was friendly and very attentive. This was my first visit and I will definitely be returning very soon!

Shelia Murphy, who lived in Louisiana, also left a 5-star review,

Omg this place is TERRIFIC..... we got the seafood boil with 1 pound shrimp & 1 pound crab legs with garlic butter and Cajun seasoning. I lived in Louisiana for 2 years and this place taste like a true Cajun restaurant. Best Secret in Buffalo❤️

2. Storming Crab - 4.3 Stars

4125 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

The Storming Crab has half and full-pound boils. You can choose from clams, crawfish, scallops, mussels, shrimp, and crabs. The dinner combos come with sausage. The full menu can be found here.

Jen Knight, a Google Local Guide, left a 5-star review,

Service was great and food was very good! Lobster tails and crab legs in old bay with butter was perfect choice! The corn and potatoes were done perfect! Average price expected for seafood :) Def. Our new go to seafood spot! Dine before 4pm to get cheaper prices!!

Margaret Carranza Garcia, another Local Guide, seconded that opinion,

Great experience from the food to the service. The flavoring is the best I've had in a boil since my granny's. Tons of good food worth the price imo.

3. Lee's Seafood Boil-Buffalo - 4 Stars

3300 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

Lee's offers a variety of choices, including half-pound combos. You can check out the menu here.

Sabrina Pena Young left a 4-star Google review,

Enjoyed the "handful experience" food option with shrimp, crawfish, etc . Good flavor (medium spice cajun). Really enjoyed shrimp, sausage & mussels. Crab cakes were flat and only okay. Fun date place. Music was a little loud. Restaurant accessible. Would recommend for families with older children or teens. Food came out quickly. Friendly staff. No changing station. Menu does have chicken strips basket but did not see kids menu. Definitely going back to try some other menu items. Really good jumbo shrimp. Worth a try.

4. Bailey Seafood - 4.1 Stars

3316 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215

If crawfish are your jam, you can get a pound for $12.99. You can also choose between a crab, shrimp, and salmon platter or a crab, shrimp, and sausage combo. There are 5 seafood boils to choose from, including a custom boil. It is a takeout joint, so don't expect sit-down dining. Get the full menu here.

Jon Battison, a Google Local Guide who left a 5-star review said,

Bailey seafood is a neighborhood staple, and for good reason. They focus on seafood and do it very well. I've never got a disappointing meal from them and I've tried a lot on there always expanding menu. If you like seafood, you really should give this place a try. By the way, it's take out only.

