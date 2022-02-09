Over 38,000 people are killed in car accidents every year in the U.S. Where are people dying in New York?

Using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Federal Highway Administration, fleet vehicle tracking company Geotab was able to determine the deadliest routes across the country. They looked at highways with the greatest fatal crash rate. Here's what they found for New York:

Highway: I-87

Fatal crash rate: 0.3

Crashes in the last 10 years: 156

Fatalities in the last 10 years: 188"

Interstate 87,aka I-87, is over 333 miles long. It is the main highway between New York City and Montreal.

The highway begins at exit 47 off I-278 in the New York City borough of The Bronx, just north of the Triborough Bridge and Grand Central Parkway. From there, the route runs northward through the Hudson Valley, the Capital District, and the easternmost part of the North Country to the Canadian border in the Town of Champlain.

I-87 connects with several regionally important roads: I-95 in New York City, New York State Route 17 (NY 17; future I-86) near Harriman, I-84 near Newburgh, and I-90 in Albany. The route is the longest intrastate Interstate Highway in the Interstate Highway System.

Origins Of I87

The expressway was designated as New York State Route 1B (NY 1B) in 1941. In 1945, public works planner Robert Moses proposed extending the highway to the proposed Thruway. Construction on the extension began in 1950, and the new route was opened in 1956. I-87 was assigned on August 14, 1957, as part of the establishment of the Interstate Highway System.

Where Are The Deadliest Roads In New York?

Here's a few other highways to watch out for:

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.

10 Most Common Traffic Violations In New York State Traffic tickets can be annoying. Also, keep in mind that traffic tickets can carry fines and points on your driving record. Here's a look at the 10 most common traffic violations in all of New York State thanks to CDH Law PLLC