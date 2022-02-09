ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio is in Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56

ESPN Senior National Correspondent Sal Paolantonio joined Michael Johnson Jr. and myself this morning to discuss his itinerary in Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56. He will also be joining us this Friday at 11:30 and also on Monday at 11:30 to wrap up the Super Bowl and the NFL season with us on Big Board Sports. Sal Pal has been awesome and very gracious all season with us and we have enjoyed every segment he has done each week. Below is our full conversation with him from this morning.

While Sal Pal will give us his final prediction on the Super Bowl on Friday, he did give us a great tease on what he expects from the game. My colleague MJ asked him who he thinks the X factors will be for both the Rams and Bengals on Sunday night. He said he believes it will be Odell Beckham for the Rams, and either Tee Higgins or Joe Mixon for the Bengals.

I am right there with Sal Pal. The Bengals need to incorporate the run game and spread the ball out to all of their receivers and not just Jamar Chase. While the Rams have to utilize Odell Beckham and I too think along with Sal Pal, that he could be the Super Bowl MVP if the Rams win and he has a great game.

Sal Pal also said he is checking his phone 24/7 as he is constantly getting calls, texts, and alerts regarding the big game. He has spoken with the coaches and says that Zac Taylor has the Bengals all buttoned up and ready to go. We'll hear from Sal Pal again on Friday and Monday at 11:30 a.m. I can't wait for Super Bowl 56 and obviously neither can our good friend Sal Paolantonio.

