With New York’s COVD numbers continuing to decline, Governor Kathy Hochul says the state’s mask mandate, requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, will end on Thursday..

Hochul says she made the decision to lift the mandate after talking with health experts and local leaders.

Hochul is keeping the school mask mandate for now.

The governor says she'll re-examine the first week in March after students return from mid-winter break.

Hochul says she'll be looking at the coronavirus data at that point to guide her decision.

