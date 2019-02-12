Craving a gordita or a burrito? Now you can get one delivered right to your door in Central New York.

Taco Bell is partnering with Grub Hub to make sure their gorditas and nacho fries are available whenever and where ever you are. And, for a limited time only, orders over $12 come with free delivery.

You can visit Grub Hub to confirm that delivery is available where you are in Central New York - and we've already established that Utica (and our radio station) can get our tacos delivered by the Taco Bell on Oriskany Boulevard. Rome, your Taco Bell delivers too.

“We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” said President of Taco Bell, North America, Julie Felss Masino said in a press release .

Personally, I'm all about the chicken soft taco supreme, and the quesadilla. In fact, one of those would taste pretty good right now...let me just get it delivered.

[h/t Simplemost.com]