The Most Popular Restaurant In New York Might Surprise You

What is your go-to fast-food restaurant? Everybody has one. Lately the tides have turned on the most popular one, at least in New York State.

Everyone has their own reason for liking the fast food restaurant that they like. Whether it's the deals they offer like a dollar menu, the fries they serve, their popular big burger, or the fact that they don't have burgers at all, most of everyone in America eats at a fast food restaurant every now and then.

A new study was done by Food Service Direct (FSD), they're known as the leading online marketplace for bulk goods and food. They broke down the most sought-after fast food and casual dining in each state and in New York State, it's not one of the two big ones that have gone head to head for the last couple of decades for the fast food crown.

In New York State, the crown goes to a lady this time. Wendy's has come out on top as the most popular fast food restaurant in the empire state. It recorded the most visits in New York according to data compiled by GPS data.

Is it the food that got them there? Or is it something else? Is it the service? It could be something as crazy as their interactions on social media that brought them to the top of the heap.

The top 19 according to their study looked like this:

Wendy’s Taco Bell Burger King Chipotle Mexican Grill Applebee's KFC Panera Bread Culver's Five Guys Chili's Grill & Bar Auntie Anne's Olive Garden Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Domino's IHOP Chick-fil-A White Castle Arby's Buffalo Wild Wings

See anything missing that would have normally been there?

McDonald's didn't even make the list? How is that possible? There's a McDonald's on just about every corner! It's one of the most recognizable brands/symbols in America and it didn't even make the top 20?

