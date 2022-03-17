Off Duty NY Police Officers Delivers His Daughter on Side of Highway

A baby arrives when a baby is ready, regardless of the due date. Just ask an off-duty New York Police Officer who had to deliver his daughter on the side of the highway.

Rye Police Officer Chad Delgado was driving his wife to the hospital for the delivery of their third child. But the baby had other plans. Luckily, Officer Delgado used some of his police training to help deliver his daughter, the Rye Police Department shared on Facebook.

It became apparent to the happy couple that their third child would rather be born on the side of the Taconic State Parkway than the warmth of a maternity ward.

Delgado pulled over and helped his wife. He even used the drawstring from her pants to tie the umbilical cord, according to News 12. Someone passing by stopped, called 911, and provided baby Delgado with a towel.

A big thank you to our brothers in blue, Sergeant Racioppo, PO Charles, and PO Battista of the Yorktown Police Department who responded to the scene with EMS.

Violet Delgado weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces. Both she and mom are doing well. "Everyone is happy, healthy, and looking forward to a less eventful ride home," the department shared along with a picture of the newest member of their law enforcement family.

The family finally returned home on Tuesday, March 15. Violet's two older brothers were happy to meet their sister for the first time.

