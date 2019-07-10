Now You Can Enjoy Utica Zoo Friday Late Nights with Beer and Wine

If you kick off the weekend with co-workers, family or friends and a cold one, there's a new spot in town. Utica Zoo's Friday Late Nights return with a new twist this year.

Friday Late Nights begin this Friday (7/12) at the Zoo with gates staying open until 7 p.m. In addition to hanging with all the animals, those 21 and over can enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine in the new Beer Garden. For clarification purposes, alcoholic beverages will only be available from 4 to 7 on Friday nights and must be consumed in designated areas.

But there's a lot more than a drink going on:

Food from Polly’s by O’Connors

Yard Games

Animal Walkabouts and Presentations

Live Music on select dates

Regular admission rates apply $8 Adults, $4.75 Kids 3-12, $6.75 Seniors 62 and over, Veterans, and College Students with ID. For more information visit Utica Zoo's website or their Facebook page.