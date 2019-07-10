The New York State Fair is taking the "Ride-All-Day" armbands to the next level. Now you can buy them for the entire length of the fair. Plus get other great deals on advance sale tickets are going on now. Here's where you can get them.

The 2019 fair runs August 21 thru September 2, and you can ride all the rides you want all 13 days for just $70. It's called the Mega Pass and is currently available during the advance sales. Through Agust 20 you can get the Mega Pass or get one-day unlimited rides for weekdays ($20) or weekends ($30). Armbands are not good for rides on the Skyliner.

The armbands aren't recommended for children under 36" because of a limited number of rides available. You may even want to check the height and size requirements for this year's rides if the kids are under 48" too. The Mega Pass and other one day armbands can be purchased online.

The Fair is also offering deals on advance sale tickets for gate admission at Etix.com. Those and the weekday unlimited ride armbands are also available at these retail locations:

Wegmans Food Markets (Midway vouchers available only at CNY stores)

Price Chopper;

Tops Markets;

Green Hills Farms;

Nichols Supermarket;

Nojaim Bros. – Marcellus

Seneca Knolls Big M.

More information is available on the State Fair's website.