Love camping but not the usual restroom and shower facilities associated with the outdoors? Then check out Huttopia Adirondacks, a new glamping site opening near Lake George with all the amenities of home mixed with the beauty of the Adirondacks.

For many of us, there's no starting the day without a shower and a cup of coffee. While getting the coffee is not an issue with most campsites, getting a private shower is near impossible. Huttopia campsites give you both smack dab in the middle of mother nature. They are opening their first New York location in May just a few miles from Lake George Village. There are Huttopia camps in New Hampshire, Maine, Canada, and even Europe.

Huttopia Adirondacks is located on 300 acres at the base of Kenyon Mountain. The campsite will have a resort like feel with Trappeur Tents, Canadian Tents, Bonaventure Tents, Chalets, or Tiny Houses. Within the resort are a café and bistro for meals, heated pool and playground, daily family activities, and a night life with live music. Of course it's hard to rival staying at your campsite and enjoying your fire pit under the stars.

Facilities can accommodate an entire family or can be intimate enough for a romantic getaway. You can choose amenities from the ultimate in glamping to getting back to nature. Options include; electricity or solar power, cooking equipment or kitchenette, and private or public restrooms and showers.

Huttopia Adirondacks will be open May 28 through October 17. Check out photos below and learn more or book a stay at their website.

Huttopia Adirondacks a New Glamping Resort in the Lake George Region Huttopia Adirondacks is an all-new glamping resort located in the Lake George Region of Adirondack Park