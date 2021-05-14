Now this is how you go camping, especially if you're a beer lover. There's a place in New York where you can glamp at a brewery. And not just any brewery. The only cask ale brewery in the state.

Nestled in the woods, with spectacular views of the lake, you can enjoy a night of glamping after a day of beer, live music and more at Seneca Lake Brewing Company in the Finger Lakes.

There's 3 pre-set camps to choose from - The Colonial Camp, The Commonwealth Camp and the newest addition, The Empire camp.

The Colonial and and Commonwealth camps are in the woods at the rear of the 'Beerocracy,' the British style pub. The campsites offer a peaceful and tranquil setting amidst trees. The new new Empire camp is closer to the pub with scenic views of the lake right from the camp ground.

Credit - Seneca Lake Brewing Company

Tent Accommodations

• Queen bed & mattress

• 2 side tables

• Additional 4 person dome tent for extra guests. (4 persons sleeping on the floor or max 2 persons in cots)

• Camp Table and Camp Benches

• 2 Adirondack Chairs

• Fire Pit, Wood Stove and Campfire Grill. (logs purchased separately)

• Grill Tongs, Brush, Water Carrier and trash can

• Sun Shower and Camp Loo

Credit - Seneca Lake Brewing Company

Glamping is available until October 31 but availability is limited so be sure to book early.

And the best part; guests get a free flight of beer.

Credit - Seneca Lake Brewing Company

Book your glamping stay at Senecalakebrewing.com, located in Rock Stream, New York, just outside of Watkins Glen.