Not Catching Feelings? Catch a Flight This V-Day for Just $20

Need a vacation away from the cold and dreary weather? If you act fast, you might just be able to take advantage of some stellar anniversary deals for a cheap flight.

In honor of JetBlue's 20th anniversary, the company is holding a flash sale with limited one-way flights starting at just $20. According to WKTV, the sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. You must be willing to travel on a Tuesday or Wednesday and be finished traveling by June 17. There's a couple blackout dates not included in the deal (March 18-31 and April 14-21), but everything else is fair game.

But flights are limited, so you'll want to head to JetBlue quick to see what's still available. If you are lucky enough to find a flight that fits your schedule, don't expect all the bells and whistles. You won't be able to pick your seat and you'll board last, but is that really a big deal if you get a flight for just $20?

As of this morning, we spotted deals between Syracuse and New York and Syracuse and Boston for the $20 fare. Search for your next getaway for cheap here.