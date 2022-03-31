A radiologist from Saratoga Springs was arraigned in Boston Court on Wednesday on charges that he was taking hidden photos up women's skirts in front of a store on Newbury Street in the city back in September.

49-year-old, Dr. Damon DeTeso pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor counts of photographing a person's intimate parts without consent. DeTeso, who also advertises a radiology office in Gloversville, allegedly took some 21 photos and attempted to take another 15 more as he sat outside the Anthropology store in Boston, according to the Boston Globe.

The Globe also reports that authorities say on one occasion DeTeso had his backpack placed next to him with a cellphone sticking out of the side, forcing unsuspecting women to walk over the backpack, allowing the iPhone to capture images as they passed over the bag. A manager at the store reported DeTeso's illegal photography to police and security cameras placed him at the store on 2 occasions, Aug. 20 and Sept. 24, according to the Globe. Prosecutors said the photos were taken in front of the store on Sept. 24.

Internet records show that DeTeso is an employee of Millennium Medical Imaging and that he provides radiology services to hospitals in Saratoga, Ellenville and Gloversville. He is no longer listed on any of the institution's websites.

DeTeso appeared in court via Zoom on Wednesday. He's scheduled to reappear on May 25. No bail was set.

