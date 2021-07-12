Thirsty? Sip and Savor The Flavors Of This Bloody Mary Flight in Syracuse

A flight is an order of samplings or tastings of selected beverages or food items that is served on a wooden board or in a specially designed carrier, according to the dictionary.

Most commonly, beer flights are basically available everywhere - but we're looking for the most unique flights you can get in Central New York.



We've covered ice cream flights, soup flights, martini flights. What's next?

Bloody Mary flights. Cheers!

You can find them at a new restaurant that just opened in Syracuse, and they look amazing.

Board and Bar Charcuterie just opened their doors this July at 208 West Water Street. Not only do they offer different kinds of charcuterie boards (breakfast, seafood, traditional) but you can go there to get yourself a Mimosa flight or a Bloody Mary flight.

Their Bloody Mary flight has already been a popular talking point among the customers who have dined in. It features four different tasting size glasses of the Bloody Marys that they serve.

Each glass is made with a different kind of liquor: one made with vodka, one made with bourbon, one with gin and one with tequila.

According to Board and Bar Charcuterie’s bar manager, Patrick, this flight will run you about $22 on your bill. It’s the perfect addition to your charcuterie.

Have you seen a Bloody Mary flight anywhere else in Central New York? Or is there a kind of flight that you think we should know about? Let us know inside our station app.

