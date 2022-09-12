Flights of Grilled Cheese? Yes Please! Coming Soon to Utica

I honestly love the concepts of serving flights because it gives you the ability to try different things at one time. We've seen flights of it all: beer, mimosas, ciders, ice cream and more. But, this new flight soaring into Utica is one that you really don't want to miss taking off.

The Compound, which originally opened in Clinton and has since relocated to Baggs Square in Utica, has been nothing short of successful since their launch. Now offering several different options of gourmet grilled cheese, soups, and salads - there is something on the menu for truly everyone.

They announced their new partnership with the popular food blog SavorCuse for a way for you to taste a bunch of flavors at one time, with a flight of their most popular sandwiches and all of their soups.

This flight will consist of-

Lobster Bisque with “The Main Event” - Chèvre, bleu, shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, balsamic drizzle

- Chèvre, bleu, shaved steak, grilled peppers & onions, balsamic drizzle Tomato Bisque with “The Graduate” - Cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic drizzle

Cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic drizzle Loaded Baked Potato with “The Black Friday” - Cheddar, brie, turkey, apple, stuffing, mixed greens, cranberry miso mayo

- Cheddar, brie, turkey, apple, stuffing, mixed greens, cranberry miso mayo Broccoli Cheddar with “The Plain Jane” - Cheddar, Mozzarella

But, here's the thing - it's only available when you take part in their High Tea.

How Does The High Tea Work?

According to the Instagram post, reservations are $55 per table. The special theme for this experience is "dinner and a movie," so for the price, you'll get admission to the movie, one of the Compound's famous cutie boards, and a pot of tea. You'll also have the chance to purchase menu items and specials, which gives you the chance to try the flight. Throughout the months of September and October, there will be different films featured each week a High Tea is being hosted.

The Compound The Compound loading...

For more information and to purchase tickets for the High Tea, send an email to thecompoundcny@gmail.com.

The option to get this flight is absolutely incredible for those (like myself) who can never make up their mind. Who knows - maybe it could become a permanent option in the future? Only time will tell.

