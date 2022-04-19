Are Masks Still Being Required at Syracuse International Airport?

In case you missed the news, masks are no longer being required on public transportation across the country. The decision was made Monday after a federal judge in Florida declared that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had "overstepped" when making issuing their mask mandate for public transportation.

Although the CDC still recommends masks be worn whenever utilizing public transportation, the Transportation Security Administration says they will no longer be enforcing masks. Not only will they no longer be required for customers, but they also will no longer be required for team members at U.S. airports and on domestic flights.

Effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

Despite the announcement, some locations across the country still have mask mandates in place. In fact, the Buffalo Airport still is requiring masks. According to WYRK, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (which runs the metro busses and the Buffalo Niagara International Airport) is still requiring masks to be worn while on their property.

So what about Syracuse? Will there still be mask requirements?

The local airport took to their Twitter account yesterday to announce that they will no longer be requiring masks inside.

Again - individual airlines and destinations may have different policies (similar to Buffalo) so make sure you check details prior. There could be different mandates in place regarding ground transportation as well.

According to NBC News, these are the airlines dropping their mandates:

Delta

American

United

Alaska

JetBlue

Southwest

Frontier

Are you excited that the mandate is no longer in effect? Let us know inside our station app.

