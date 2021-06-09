We all scream for ice cream, right? You ever have that moment where you scream because you can't decide what flavor you're in the mood for? Same. There's one ice cream shop in Canastota that can help you with your indecisiveness.

ZEMS Ice Cream & Miniature Golf is a family owned and operated small business in Canastota, New York. They have many of different items on their menu as well as different events that they host each season, but something that makes them special.

You may have heard about flights, and no, we aren't talking airplanes or helicopters.

Flights of different things have been growing increasingly popular over the past few years. You may have seen it with beer, mimosas, coffee and more. It allows someone to try multiple kinds of something at one time in a smaller portion size.

Apparently, ice cream fights are a staple at ZEMS and we're so curious why we haven't seen this before! They allow you to choose smaller portion sizes of six different kinds of ice cream, so if you're anything like me and you have the hardest time making a single decision - this should help alleviate that anxiety.

ZEMS allows you to choose from six hard or soft ice cream flavors, and for $6.99, you'll get small portioned sizes of each to eat. How brilliant!

Each week, they change what flavors are available, so depending on what week you visit, the flavors may be different.

You can find ZEMS at the corner of Main and Hickory Streets in Canastota.

Did you know that New York State has an Ice Cream Trail? Yup. Created by Only In Your State, the trail takes you all throughout the Adirondacks, allowing you to "take in the sights of our tallest mountains and some of the most breathtaking scenery in all of New York" while licking your favorite kind of ice cream.

Maybe you can go get an ice cream flight at ZEMS, then hop aboard the trail.

