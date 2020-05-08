Jet Blue Flying 10,000 New York Health Care Workers Anywhere They Want to Go

If anyone deserves a break, it's the essential workers on the fronts lines of the coronavirus pandemic. JetBlue is flying 10,000 New York health care workers to anywhere they want to go.

To thank healthcare heroes across the country, JetBlue giving away 100,000 pairs of roundtrip flights, so they can take a vacation when the time is right. "They've earned our love, our gratitude and some serious R&R."

10,000 of those 100,000 flights will go to medical workers in New York.

Nominate your #JetBlueHealthcareHero and they could receive roundtrip flights for 2 to anywhere JetBlue flies. You have until May 15th at midnight.

90,000 health care workers will be selected in a random drawing among all eligible entries received. 10,000 round trip flights will be donated to healthcare workers across public & private hospitals in New York.

Nominate your Jet Blue Health Care Hero at Jetblue.readysweeps.com.

JetBlue flies out of several airports in New York including, Albany, Buffalo, JFK, Laguardia, Newburgh, Rochester and Syracuse. Health care workers can take a vacation to several U.S. states including Arizona to see the Grand Canyon, California to see the San Francisco Bridge, Illinois to see the Arch, Nevada to play the slots in Las Vegas, Tennessee to hear live music at the Grand Ole Opry or even to Puerto Rico or St Thomas in the Virgin Islands to just rest and relax on the beach.