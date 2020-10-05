It may only be the first part of October but New York has already seen the first snow of the season.

Hard to believe with temps near 70 this week in central New York, that a few flakes have already fallen in upstate New York.

Whiteface Mountain saw the first sign of winter in Lake Placid. Obviously it didn't stick but it's a reminder of what's to come.

Just last week the mountain was bursting with color. If you want to see the majestic fall foliage, you better hurry. It's peak season. Take a drive up the historic Whiteface Veterans’ Memorial Highway or ride up the mountain in the Cloudsplitter Gondola. But they only run until October 12th.

Social distancing and masks are required this year on the mountain.

Changes have been made in anticipation of the upcoming winter season including, parking and shuttles, lessons, food service, and restrooms. The drop areas are being expanded, more outdoor seating is being added and modification are will be made to indoor traffic patterns.

For more information on COVID-19 policies, season passes, lift tickets and everything else winter has to offer on the mountain, visit Whiteface.com.