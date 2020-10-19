Governor Cuomo Says New York State Ski Areas Can Open in November

Great news for Woods Valley, Whiteface, Gore, Greek Peak, Toggenburg, Song Mountain and other ski areas within a short drive from Utica.

Ski resorts will be allowed to open soon, according to a new announcement from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. Here are a few of the rules, regulations and safety precautions that will be mandatory to guard against the spread of the COVID-19 virus:

Masks Required When Not Eating, Drinking or Skiing

Gondolas and Lifts Restricted to Members of the Same Party

Ski lessons limited to no more than 10 people

Thorough Cleaning and Disinfection of Rented Equipment

Shuttles and food services must conform to guidance

Reduced mountain capacity limited to 25% on "peak days"

The announcement about ski areas. according to CBS News, "comes one day after Cuomo announced a localized approach to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks."

Some national health officials have said the next 6-12 weeks might be the most difficult period we've had to face during the pandemic. So, maybe having some outdoors diversions like skiing will be a major coping mechanism.

As far as the white stuff is concerned, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has predicted greater than average snowfall totals for the northeastern U.S. this upcoming winter, and also warmer than normal temperatures. Those factors could add up to a delightful ski and snowboarding season for us as we head into 2021.

