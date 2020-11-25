No Snow In The Forecast For Thanksgiving In Utica and Rome Area

With everything going on in 2020, it looks like Mother Nature threw us a wishbone this Thanksgiving when it comes to the weather.

The National Weather Service out of Binghamton is predicting a snow-less Thanksgiving for Central New York, but we will see plenty of rain:

Thanksgiving Day- We are looking at rain showers likely, mainly before 7am. The rest of the day we will see mostly cloudy skies with a high near 55.

Thanksgiving Night- There is a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Black Friday- We could see rain showers on and off throughout the day with a high near 53.

Saturday- We are looking at the chance of more rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Sunday- We are looking at mostly sunny skies with a high near 50.

***Please note this forecast was predicted on Wednesday November 25th. Obviously anything can change, and you should check your latest forecast anytime.***

As The Pandemic Rages, More People Are Flying

Americans flocked to airports before Thanksgiving week in record numbers. According to USA Today, more than 1 million air travelers passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports Friday (11/20) and Sunday (11/22) for only the second and third time since the pandemic began. These numbers are according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Sunday was the single-busiest day at airport checkpoints since March. Saturday, the travel numbers neared a million, bringing the three-day total to more than 3 million passengers."

Crowds are likely to grow. You can read more from USA Today.