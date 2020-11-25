New York State Police Warning About Rise in “Porch Pirate” Thefts

The New York State Police are warning consumers about an expected uptick in the number of packages stolen by "porch pirates".

You're pretty impressed with yourself because you're getting some of your holiday shopping done online. You head home, expecting to find several packages delivers - and instead, you find nothing. You've fallen victim to "porch pirates," thieves who steal packages right off of their victims' porches, front steps, or even doorways.

A new study estimates as many as 20 million Americans have been a victim of this type of crime, and the New York State Police expect an increase in package theft due to the pandemic.

Trooper James O’Callaghan said the best thing you can do, is install a recording device like a video doorbell. “If you have some sort of video evidence that would help us. That’s also a good deterrent because if they see that they’re know that they’re on camera,” reports RochesterFirst.com

Troopers say there's also been an increase of car break-ins as well.

Keep your own vehicle safe by following some simple steps: