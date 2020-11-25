STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown In Full Swing

All across New York, police are cracking down on drinking and driving this Thanksgiving.

Troopers, Sheriffs, and local police will all be participating in the STOP-DWI Thanksgiving weekend crackdown. The statewide effort and enforcement runs November 25th and ends on November 29th.

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest times of year for travel. More people on the road means it is more likely for crashes to happen, so local officials are working to keep everyone safe."

New York State Police tell WENY "you can help to make a difference by having a sober plan!" They are suggesting people download the mobile app "Have a Plan" and develop a safe plan to get home.

The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide

enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Throughout the remainder of 2020, the Statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown

Campaign will be in full swing.

While STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the

numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers. Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving."

Download the “Have a Plan” mobile app today. Please be safe on the roads, and enjoy your holiday.