Close to a million pressure cookers are being recalled because under some circumstances, the lids can fly off, spraying hot liquid and food all over a kitchen.

Sunbeam Products is recalling 914,430 Crock-Pot® 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers sold in the United States. Another 28,000 were sold in Canada.

The notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission says "the recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product."

Credit: CPSC.gov

The crockpots were sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retail stores nationwide and online from July 2017 through November 2020 for between $70 to $100.

If you've purchased one of the recalled products, call Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information.

A pressure cooker is a sealed pot with a valve that allows pressure to build up inside the pot. The pressure causes food to cook more quickly, because the increased pressure raises the boiling temperature of water inside, and the increased pressure forces more fluid inside the food being cooked.

Pressure cookers have been experiencing an increase is popularity driven by the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker. Modern pressure cookers are generally digital, allowing users to program cook time and pressure.