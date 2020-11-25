Hands Down THIS Is The Grossest Thanksgiving Food Combination

Thanksgiving is that special food holiday where the laws of mixing foods generally doesn't exist.

On this amazing culinary holiday, you can mix stuffing together with turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes all on a piece of toast. That doesn't even remotely seem weird.

While discussing weird food combinations with co-workers, I was startled to learn that one co-worker mixes mayonnaise with canned cranberry sauce. Yes, mayo with cranberry sauce.

After posting this on Facebook, I had a lot of posts explaining how many people do this with a spread for sandwiches. I totally understand that, and will share a great recipe below. This coworker isn't doing that. This coworker is taking cranberry sauce out of the can, slicing on the can marks, and then spreading mayo to it like a Ritz cracker.

Is that not the weirdest/grossest Thanksgiving themed dish you've ever seen?

How To Make Cranberry Mayonnaise For Sandwiches

I understand using cranberry mayonnaise on leftover sandwiches, because, that actually sound delicious. Here's a simple recipe from Life As A Strawberry for 1 serving:

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup mayonnaise, 3 Tbsp. leftover cranberry sauce (you can also used canned if you don’t have leftovers!), 1 Tbsp. lemon juice, and salt and pepper to taste INSTRUCTIONS

Whisk all ingredients together in a small bowl. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week."

You can read different ways to use this recipe online.