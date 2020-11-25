Utica Man Set To Receive National Award For Volunteer Service

A Utica man who has dedicated his life to the growth and development of the youth in our community is receiving well-deserved national recognition.

Frank Shackleford will be the recipient of the prestigious President's Volunteer Service Award on Sunday, December 6th, 2020 for his tireless work in the trenches battling drug addiction in the city. Shakleford spends his time volunteering as a resident counselor for Pathways in Utica, NY through Catholic Charities. He also is the President of the Buffalo Soldiers MC (Motorcycle Club). The MC is a brotherhood dedicated to assisting children in low income families in the city.

The award that Shakleford is set to receive was first created in 2003 by then President George W. Bush. It was created to reward and recognize those men and women who choose to volunteer their time to make the nation better. Rev. Henry McGrath is the Director of NeighborhoodsAgainst Drugs, which is a New York State social action and empowerment group. Rev. McGrath was also once a member of The USA Freedom Corp and has been issuing the President's Volunteer Service Award since its inception. The group NeighborhoodsAgainst Drugs was officially certified for issuing the President's award in 2018.

Rev. McGrath says of Frank Shakleford,

Mr. Shackleford is an exceptional volunteer who unselfishly serves the well being of others and deserves to be recognized as an example in our communities. We are honored to have nominated him and appreciate the volunteer work of the Buffalo Soldiers MC NY.

At a ceremony on December 6th, 2020 Shakleford will receive a signed letter of recognition from The President of the United States and a certificate in recognition of his tireless efforts.

Today, the President's Volunteer Service Award program is led by the AmeriCorps and managed in partnership with the Points of Light Foundation and certified groups and organizations such as NeighborhoodsAgainstDrugs NY. To learn more about PVSA you can visit presidentialserviceawards.gov. Congratulations to Mr. Frank Shakleford for this great honor and many thanks for all you do to help keep drugs out of the hands of the youth of our city.